ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after he was found in an alley with drugs and a stolen gun.

Christopher Castro, 29, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 25 after police said he matched the description of an armed robbery suspect. Police were first sent to the area of the Sheetz store at 7th Avenue for a suspicious person.

According to a criminal complaint, a man called 911 to report he was the victim of an armed robbery and he believed he saw the suspect’s car driving near the Sheetz store. The caller also said he was following the car and saw it drive into an alley at the 1800 Block of 4th Avenue.

Police noted the suspect was described as a black male wearing a sweatshirt and a man fitting the description was seen walking into the alleyway. The man who was later identified as Castro was stopped by police and detained.

Christopher Castro, 29, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

According to the complaint, police searched Castro and found a pistol in the waistband of his pants. Police said the gun had a bullet in the chamber and had a fully loaded magazine.

Castro allegedly told police he found the handgun in the alley from under a bush. The pistol was later determined to be stolen after police used the gun’s serial number to locate the owner, according to court documents.

As officers continued to search Castro, police said two pill bottles were found in his front sweatshirt pocket that contained a small amount of marijuana and Xanax bars. Castro was then taken to the Altoona Police Department where a small plastic bag was allegedly found during another search.

Inside the bag, officers found 20 stamped bags of suspected heroin and 10 small capsules containing five grams of suspected crack cocaine, according to the complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Police noted in court documents the amount of drugs found on Castro is not consistent with personal use and is consistent with someone who commonly trafficked narcotics.

Castro was arraigned Tuesday and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He’s charged with felony receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.