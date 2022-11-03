ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he sold meth to informants multiple times, including in the parking lot of Lowe’s in the city.

Chad Leitzel, 37 (Blair County Prison)

Logan Township police said that an investigation into 37-year-old Chad Leitzel led to multiple charges of possession with intent to deliver after allegedly selling meth three different times to police informants.

In April 2021, police said that an informant was going to meet Leitzel at his home to buy an “8-ball” of meth. In the process, the informant reportedly changed paths to meet Leitzel in the Lowe’s parking lot, at his request, the affidavit shows. The informant returned with meth paid for by recorded task force funds.

A few weeks later, police said an informant could get meth from Leitzel and went to his home on Park Blvd. in Altoona. According to the criminal complaint, Leitzel got into the informant’s car to make the transaction of $160 for an 8-ball of meth, also paid for with recorded task force funds, police noted.

In May 2021, police said another controlled buy was set up between an informant and Leitzel. This time, police said the informant went right to Leitzel’s house and was let in. Afterward, the informant reportedly claimed that Leitzel took them to his garage where he pulled out a “big rock of meth” and took an 8-ball, 3.5 grams,- from it to sell to the informant, also with recorded task force funds.

Leitzel is now facing three different cases and was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post a total of $125,000 for bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.