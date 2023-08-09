ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing over 100 charges after police said a reported incident with a 3-year-old led them to find what they called “copious amounts” of child porn.

Nasir Debonaire Garner, 24 (Blair County Prison)

Court documents show that Nasir Debonaire Garner, 24, is facing 104 charges, 94 of which are felonies of various degrees. Altoona police were called about Garner July 17 after an acquaintance of his allegedly found him with her near-naked 3-year-old while it looked like his phone was recording.

According to the criminal complaint, Garner also called Altoona police to say he knows what the woman claimed and that he would “never do that to a child.”

Police noted that while speaking with Garner in person, he handed over an iPhone. Investigators said it appeared he had another phone in his pocket and when asked about it, he seemed to be very protective of it.

Through the investigation, detectives found 290 different videos and pictures and most had metadata showing they were created by Garner’s iPhones. According to the complaint, there were videos of him with a sleeping child on his couch and they were able to identify the tattoo on his arm. It should be noted that this was a different child from the July 17 incident and metadata shows these files were created from mid-May to mid-June.

According to the complaint, police were able to confirm the identity of that child after speaking with the mother, who said she was also an acquaintance of Garner.

Police were also able to identify that Garner had a third phone, seen in many videos and photos. A search warrant was executed and the third phone was found, the complaint shows.

Currently, Garner is in Blair County Prison with bail set at $750,000.

According to the complaint, police located 290 different videos and photos but still have over 22,000 files to sort through for any more files of child pornography. More charges could later be added to the 104 Garner is already facing.