BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 32-year-old Altoona man is facing felony charges after police received a tip that he uploaded child porn to his Dropbox account.

On Feb. 25, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report from Dropbox that multiple files of apparent child porn had been uploaded from who investigators later discovered was Brandon Stern, according to charges filed by state police. The NCMEC then relayed this information to troopers who confirmed that the files depicted girls as young as 10 or 12 engaging in sexual activity.

On April 4, with the help of Atlantic Broadband, troopers tracked the IP address used to upload the files, which led them to the 1500 block of 19th Street in Altoona.

On Oct. 6, investigators requested information from Google on the user associated with the Dropbox account. The subscriber name for the account was “That Other,” police noted. However, the recovery email associated with that account listed “Stern 90” as the subscriber name. The recovery email also had Stern’s phone number. Furthermore, a Google Pay account was also associated with the recovery email, which lists a Visa card with Stern’s name from the same address where the files were allegedly uploaded.

On Oct. 27, police served a search warrant at Stern’s home and took his cell phone and laptop.

Investigators reported finding a total of 64 files in the download folder. At least 10 depicted the sexual abuse of children with victims being less than 18 years old, according to the affidavit.

As a result, Stern faces a total of six felony child porn-related charges. He is behind bars at Blair County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 15.