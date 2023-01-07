LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio.

In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash accorded around 7:35 a.m. on Gwynne Road in Somerford Township, which is a part of Madison County. Lego was reportedly driving a Silver 2006 Ford Mustang while traveling westbound. According to the release, Lego drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail before striking the concrete wall.

Ohio State Highway Patrol believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Central Township Fire and EMS, Madison County Coroner’s Office and C & C Towing.