STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is locked up for strangling and threatening people during a fight at the University Park Airport.

Marchello Dodson, 41, mugshot, via Centre County Prison

Marchello Dodson, 41, was with a group of people who traveled from DuBois to the State College area to buy meth and marijuana on Friday Dec. 23, University Police wrote in a criminal complaint.

When the group could not meet with the supplier, they went to the airport in State College to get a rental vehicle for two of them to return to DuBois. However, they could not get a rental vehicle and went back to Dodson’s car that was parked in front of the airport, police said.

While they were in Dodson’s vehicle, he then attacked them. Dodson reached behind and put a man in the backset “in a chokehold to prevent him from breathing,” police wrote in the complaint. The man was able to get free and run into the airport.

Dodson then told a woman in the car that the man was trying to kill her. When she questioned him, he then smacked and told her to “wake up.”

Dodson faces numerous misdemeanors including terroristic threats, assault, disorderly conduct along with other chargers.

Dodson is currently in Centre County Prison with his bail denied citing “public safety,” according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.