ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Photos of a man with guns and drugs were reportedly sent to the Blair County Probation Office which led to new drug charges for the man, Altoona police report.

Anthony Freiwald, 35 (Blair County Prison)

On Nov. 21, officials showed up at the home of Anthony Freiwald, 35, on the 1300 block of N. 4th Avenue after reportedly being sent photos of him holding guns and weighing marijuana.

Altoona police along with Blair County probation entered Freiwald’s residence where he reportedly admitted to having marijuana on the floor of his closet. After finding the suspected weed, law enforcement said they also found a gun after moving a laundry basket that reportedly belonged to Freiwald’s girlfriend. This led them to find a second gun behind the headboard of the bed.

Police noted that both guns were registered to his girlfriend, however, they were the same two guns Freiwald was holding in the photos they were sent.

Freiwald is a person not to possess firearms and is also on probation for a drug bust in 2017 that saw him and three others bringing 10,000 packs (200 bricks) of heroin from Johnstown to Altoona.

Officers said they also located a silver scale that’s known to be used to weigh drugs in grams and ounces.

Freiwald was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post a 10% of $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.