ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police.

Anthony Bonasso, 37 (Blair County Prison)

Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block of Mulberry Lane, but had a gun in his hand.

The witness reportedly told police that he noticed Bonasso outside, with another man, hiding in a bush until he was called out. The witness told police that they were playing hide-and-seek, but then they saw a handgun in Bonasso’s hand before he walked off.

When police arrived, they talked to the witness before seeing Bonasso coming in their direction. According to the criminal complaint, he dropped the handgun next to a bike and walked around to the back of his garage. The second man was seen walking into the garage.

Police said the handgun turned out to be a pellet gun.

Officers were able to get Bonasso and the other man to come out from where they were. Bonasso reportedly had meth, heroin, cash and two cell phones on him. Police noted in the complaint that there have been numerous complaints from neighbors about heavy foot traffic going in and out of the house.

Both men also had walkie-talkie earpieces attached to their clothes, the complaint shows.

Police then asked about a green bag they spotted and Bonasso reportedly told police it was his but he wasn’t sure what was in it. When police looked, they found lock cutters and various other cutting tools.

The other man allegedly told police that Bonasso called him to come over to the house because he wanted to go around breaking into sheds in the area.

Bonasso is now facing various charges including possession with intent to deliver, and prowling at night time. He was placed in Blair County Prison, unable to post $40,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1. It’s currently unknown if the second man will see any charges