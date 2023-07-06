ALBANY, N.Y. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man pleaded guilty in federal court, along with three others, after receiving unemployment benefits under the names of seven people.

Thomas Brace, a/k/a “Justice,” 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 5, in federal court in Albany for conspiring to defraud the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). Three others involved had previously all pleaded guilty as well.

According to officials in New York, Brace admitted that he provided co-conspirator Jamie Johnson with the personal identifying information of seven other people, which Johnson used to file false claims via the NYSDOL website.

Brace also admitted that as a result of the seven applications submitted by Johnson, the NYSDOL paid $299,553 in unemployment insurance benefits. As part of his plea agreement, Brace agreed to pay that money as restitution to the state of New York.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to fraudulently getting $701,441 in unemployment insurance benefits as part of the scheme. Brace’s two co-defendants, Taliek Lanier and Errol Murray, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with Johnson to defraud the NYSDOL of $113,936 and $69,954 in unemployment insurance benefits, respectively.

Murray currently faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years when he is sentenced on October 26 by Senior United States District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn.