ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man has pleaded guilty to all charges including 2nd-degree murder relating to the death of a corrections officer in 2021.

According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, Christopher Aikens, 56, pleaded guilty to all charges in two criminal cases against him during jury selection at the Blair County Courthouse. He was scheduled to go on trial in November.

Aikens was originally arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, when parole officers visited his home on the 300 block of West Chestnut Avenue and found multiple guns, drugs, and a police badge belonging to a retired officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Christopher Aikens attempted to escape Central Court in Altoona, resulting in the death of corrections officer Rhonda Russell

While he was held at Altoona’s Central Court building for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17, 2021, Aikens tried to escape by assaulting Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell, 47, and taking her gun. Altoona Police Sergeant George Bistline overheard the fight between Aikens and Russell and came to the cell where the struggle was taking place.

Bistline fired a shot at Aikens but ended up hitting Russell. The corrections officer later died at the hospital after life-saving measures were performed on her.

An investigation by the district attorney’s office found Bistline’s use of deadly force was legally justifiable and Aikens was not only a threat to Officer Russell but would have continued his escape unless he was stopped.

Bistline died roughly three months after the incident from natural causes. According to Weeks, Aikens tried to escape the Blair County Prison just days before his appearance at Central Court.

Aikens was charged with 2nd-degree murder, murder of a law enforcement officer of the 2nd-degree, disarming a law enforcement officer, escape and 20 other related charges. He was also charged with 12 felony and misdemeanor charges including prohibited possession of a firearm stemming from his original arrest.