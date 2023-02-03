ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man will spend multiple years in prison after he pleaded guilty to grooming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2021.

Jack MacFarlane Jr., 49, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison along with 10 years probation, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

MacFarlane pleaded guilty in November 2022 to six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and nine other sexual offenses after he was charged in January of that year.

At the time, MacFarlane was accused of sending the teenage girl inappropriate messages over Snapchat between February and August of 2021. According to the charges filed by Altoona police, the messages indicated the teen had sex with MacFarlane and he was giving her alcohol and marijuana.

MacFarlane initially said he didn’t send any messages and claimed his account was hacked. However, he later admitted to police he did send the messages but denied having any sexual contact with the girl.