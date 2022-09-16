ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty for violating drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Royal Griffin, 33, was sentenced by a United States district judge on Friday to see up to six years behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm, along with having drugs on him, according to a press release.

On Aug. 24, 2018, officers from the White Oak Police Department in Allegheny County executed a search of Griffin and his vehicle. In the search, police found two firearms along with heroin and fentanyl in his possession, according to the release. Griffin was already a convicted felon, so he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

For the second incident, Allegheny County police were investigating in the Mon View Heights housing complex and saw Griffin trying to conceal a firearm, the release reads.

The Allegheny County Police Department, the White Oak Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were commended by Chung for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Griffin.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.