ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say a homeless man came forward about being threatened at gunpoint and pistol-whipped over an alleged drug debt, according to Altoona police.

Tristan Dykeman, 21 (Blair County Prison)

Tristan Dykeman, 21, of Altoona is facing aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges as well as being charged with escape, resisting arrest, drugs and as a person not to possess a firearm after the Thursday afternoon incident.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Federal Alley in Altoona, near UPMC Altoona and Sheetz, Thursday afternoon. According to the affidavit, they spoke with a victim who claimed that Dykeman held him at gunpoint and asked “What you got?” saying he owed about $500 for drugs Dykeman sold him.

The man claimed Dykeman hit him across the face with a silver pistol. Police noted in the criminal complaint that they reviewed security footage from the area and saw the man and Dykeman enter Federal Alley from opposite sides, but the alleged attempted robbery happened in a blind spot to the camera.

Altoona police said the man had a red mark where Dykeman allegedly pistol-whipped him.

It should be noted that police confirmed a previous conviction making Dykeman ineligible to possess a firearm.

According to the affidavit, police made contact with a third man a few hours later and asked that he and Dykeman come to the Altoona police station to talk about an unrelated matter. Police said that the man called 90 minutes later to tell them neither of them would be coming to the station.

Police started surveillance on Dykeman’s residence when at around 3 a.m. Friday morning, they reported a man matching his description parking a motorcycle on the 300 block of S. 2nd Street.

Dykeman then tried to run only to be tackled by an officer, the criminal complaint shows.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Police say that he began to resist arrest and appeared to be trying to reach for his waistband. It was noted that they believed Dykeman to be armed and delivered strikes to Dykeman to prevent him from possibly grabbing a gun.

Dykeman was tased twice. A total of four Altoona officers were needed to get him cuffed and detained. Police noted in the affidavit that when they picked him up off the ground, a silver gun with an obliterated serial number was loosely in his waistband.

A search of the fanny pack and backpack he was reportedly wearing turned up suspected THC, meth, a small scale, baggies, and other paraphernalia.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Dykeman now faces numerous felony charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on a total of $300,000 bail, $150,000 for the attempted robbery and another $150,000 for the charges wracked up during his arrest.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 2.