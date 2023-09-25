ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after allegedly causing an early morning disturbance in an apartment building and punching a cop.

Altoona police said they were called to an apartment on the 1500 block of 13th Street Saturday morning just before 5 a.m. to find 33-year-old Aaron Johnson in the third-floor hallway screaming and banging on walls.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson said he took “some kind of hallucinogen” and that he threw something at the window, which police noted was broken. He then began yelling things such as “911,” Where is my son?”

The complaint reads that Johnson got into the responding officer’s personal space and began poking them in the chest and yelling at them. He was then placed in cuffs and taken back to the Altoona Police Station.

While there, Johnson allegedly continued screaming at officers before AMED was called to check on him. Police said his heart rate was elevated enough that AMED felt he should go to the hospital. When trying to escort Johnson out of the cell, he punched an officer in the face before being put back into handcuffs.

Johnson now faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, simple assault, and lesser charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.