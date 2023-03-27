ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was put behind bars after police said he used a tomahawk to break into a woman’s shed over the weekend.

Court documents show that 39-year-old Richard Appleman is facing burglary charges after police were called to a home on Kettle Street just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25.

According to police, they arrived at the home to find damage done to the doors of a woman’s shed and a tomahawk nearby. Appleman allegedly used the weapon to get into the shed.

Police report that Appleman claimed he was in the shed, waiting to do some work, and that he knew the homeowner from a previous job they had together.

The woman, however, told police she had no idea who Appleman was.

Appleman was found to have a warrant in Blair County and was taken into custody. Police said they found a baggie with a white powder residue on him. According to the criminal complaint, Appleman denied that the baggie was his.

Appleman is now facing burglary charges as well as theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of drugs, and criminal mischief.

Bail was set at $10,000. Appleman is currently in Blair County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5.