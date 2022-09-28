ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say he walked into a woman’s house who had a PFA against him and ended up tackling her before police arrived.

Altoona police said they were on the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue in the city looking for 25-year-old Jacob Pence. It’s noted in the criminal complaint that he was wanted on warrants and had an active Protection From Abuse(PFA) order against him. He was spotted by police walking away from a residence.

Police approached Pence, who reportedly placed a cell phone on a brick wall and confirmed his identity to police. They placed him in cuffs just before a woman came out of the house.

According to the complaint, the woman told police that she was upstairs and thought she heard someone in her living room but didn’t see anyone when she went down. She said she was scared and grabbed her car keys to leave and walked out the back door.

Police said the woman continued to tell them that she forgot something and went back into the house to grab it and that’s when she claimed Pence was standing in her living room.

The woman reportedly told police that she ran out of the back door and Pence followed her and quickly tackled her from behind. While holding her down, she said he ripped her cell phone from her hands and then went around to the front of the house. Police noted the woman had abrasions on her knee and she told them her elbow and shoulder were injured but didn’t require medical attention.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pence was taken to Blair County Prison and held on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.