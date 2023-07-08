ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a man they say attempted to shoot somebody Friday evening in the City.

Naithan Fredericks, 34 (photo from Altoona Police on Facebook)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Naithan Fredericks, 34, after police were called Friday, July 7 around 5 p.m. to the 1300 block of Pennbrook Street.

Through an investigation and talking to witnesses, police determined that Fredericks pointed a semi-automatic gun at a person and pulled the trigger. the person said they hear a “click” but the gun didn’t fire.

Fredericks then fled the scene before police arrived and he couldn’t be found, officers reported.

Fredericks is described as being six feet two inches (6’2″) tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and a receding hairline. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Altoona detectives now have a warrant for Fredericks’ arrest, charging him with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and multiple firearms-related offenses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fredericks is asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2489.