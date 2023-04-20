"The City is done tolerating slumlords and will continue to aggressively address other situations like this here in Altoona," Mayor Pacifico said.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven people were relocated from a residence in Altoona after it was deemed uninhabitable.

According to Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico, members of “Operation Safe Space” helped provide a safe living space to seven of the eight people found living inside the property along 14th Avenue in the city.

The property was red-tagged by the Altoona Codes Department after an inspection in March. Pacifico said the owner was directed to vacate the building after a second inspection in April but eight people remained in the building.

Members of the city staff, Altoona Fire Department and Altoona Dog Law Enforcement Officer worked with agencies to relocate the occupants along with three cats and a dog.

“I’m proud that we were able to work together with local social service agencies to relocate these individuals to proper, safe housing accommodations,” Pacifico said. “The City is done tolerating slumlords and will continue to aggressively address other situations like this here in Altoona.”

Social service agencies and area churches joined to form “Operation Safe Space” to help residents living in unsafe conditions.