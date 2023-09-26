ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Tea Party hosted a mayoral candidate forum Tuesday evening at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona.

Both candidates in the Altoona mayoral race were present, with Republican incumbent Matt Pacifico and his democratic opponent Bryant Giselman. The event is meant to be non-partisan and allow both candidates to state where they stand on issues impacting the city.

Each candidate began and ended the FORUM with a two-minute speech on what issues they feel are the most important to the city and they are the best candidate for the job. Pacifico has served as Mayor of Altoona since 2015.

“We have the experience and the willingness to push harder to get things done,” Pacifico said. “It’s what we’ve been doing for the past seven years, and this really is a team effort. I’m ready to continue building upon the accomplishments we’ve already achieved, and I look forward to serving you in a final successful term. That is why I am once again asking for your support.”

Giselman previously ran for Altoona City Council in 2021. While he was not elected, he says that he has been working closely with politics for the past six years and shares the struggles that many Altoona families have.

“I’ve ran as a Republican before and I’ve ran as a Democrat before,” Giselman said. “I want nobody left behind. I do care about every resident in this community and your party affiliation doesn’t matter to me.”