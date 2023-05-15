ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local government officials met at the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum Monday evening for Mayor Matt Pacifico’s annual State of the City speech.

In the speech, Pacifico outlined the progress that has been made and the work that still needs to be done to combat blight in the city.

“Last year the city demolished 11 properties that posed hazards to health and safety,” Pacifico said. “We are making these parcels available for the land bank for future investors in our ongoing efforts to revitalize the city.”

Pacifico outlined several projects that had been completed by the city in the past year. He took a moment to recognize the reopening of Prospect Pool which has undergone significant cleanup and renovations.

“The goal for the 2023 season is to increase attendance by making the pool a fun, family-friendly and safe place for all,” Pacifico added. “The committee is working to bring special events such as opening day celebrations and food truck events to the pool.”

Pacifico says that his number one concern moving forward is to address Altoona’s affordable housing. He says that several committees have outlined it as an issue that prevents economic stability and growth.

“This means providing programs and incentives to assist homeowners in the rehabilitation of older or neglected properties and the construction of new housing, including housing for young professionals,” Pacifico said.