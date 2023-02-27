ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico provided testimony on behalf of residents during a state Senate hearing on Monday, Feb. 27 where he expressed safety concerns following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee held the public hearing at 11 a.m. where they collected and heard testimony from various state and agency leaders about “Hazardous Materials Transported by Rail.” Among the testimonies presented, Pacifico shared with the committee his concerns regarding the safety of city residents.

In his written testimony, the mayor gave background on Altoona’s railroad history and said the city remains a major transportation outlet for trains. Pacifico also took aim at railroad company Norfolk Southern, which was recently ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up hazardous materials from East Palestine after one of its trains derailed on Feb. 3.

Norfolk Southern owns and operates a locomotive shop in Altoona and Pacifico said the company’s mainline runs through the heart of downtown.

We also have a vested interest in today’s hearing because the Norfolk Southern mainline runs right through the heart of downtown Altoona. In addition, its proximity to residential areas makes it necessary for us to be proactive in protecting not only our City’s citizens, but those in surrounding municipalities from hazardous conditions. Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico’s Testimony submitted to the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee



Pacifico criticized the company saying they have demonstrated a lack of communication with local emergency management and elected officials when accidents happen on their right-of-way. The mayor also cited a Sept. 20, 2014 train derailment in downtown Altoona that involved 17 cars. Pacifico claimed he and city officials were not aware of the accident until they were contacted by the media for comment.

We have had other derailments in Altoona on the mainline during my time as mayor, and we were fortunate that the cars were not hauling hazardous materials. But what happens when a derailment occurs here like we saw in East Palestine, Ohio? The absence of communication between Norfolk Southern and elected officials or local emergency management coordinators is unacceptable and this lack of transparency and communication needs to end. Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico’s Testimony submitted to the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee



The mayor also questioned the effects of Norfolk Southern’s job cuts on railroad maintenance and inquired about the company’s policies and practices. Pacifico closed his testimony by saying he would welcome a relationship with the company that would involve regular communication and not only during times of crisis.

This would be welcome at all levels in our community, most importantly with our emergency service personnel. This is absolutely critical to preparing for, or even preventing, a minor incident, or a major one. Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico’s Testimony submitted to the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee



Pacifico’s full testimony can be read on the PA Senate Republicans website.