ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico will be presenting his State of the City Address during an upcoming council meeting.

On Monday, April 10, Mayor Pacifico will speak about the city’s work over the past year to improve housing, roads, parks and community events. He’s also expected to discuss future plans for the city in 2023.

Residents are invited to attend the mayor’s address at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 1320 Washington Avenue.