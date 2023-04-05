Update: It was originally reported that the State of the City Address was planned for April, 10 based on a newsletter from the City of Altoona. Since that report, the Mayor’s Office has decided against that date and no date has been set at this time.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico will be presenting his State of the City Address during an upcoming council meeting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

At this time it is unknown when this event will be taking place, but Mayor Pacifico will speak about the city’s work over the past year to improve housing, roads, parks and community events. He’s also expected to discuss future plans for the city in 2023.