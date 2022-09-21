BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be hosting a virtual caregiver resource fair Friday.

On Friday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the resource fair will be held virtually and is open to the public.

Those looking to attend the virtual fair should use the link below to enter the meeting:

Caregiver Resource Fair Link

To participate by telephone call: 1-404-397-1596 (access code: 2761-923-8896).

“This Virtual Resource Fair is a way for caregivers to learn about what resources available to assist with caring for their loved ones,” Mr. Kenneth Mortimer, James E. Van Zandt VAMC Interim Director said. “It provides education and support to the caregivers of our Nation’s Heroes.”

This year’s theme is “Suicide Prevention: Care for Caregivers and Veterans.”

The Virtual Fair will include presentations from VA Primary Aligned Care Team, VA Caregiver Support Programs, Blair Senior Services, and the Officer of Vocational Rehabilitation. The Fair will also feature CPR Education, Chair Yoga, and S.A.V.E. (Suicide Prevention for Caregivers) training.

There is an increased need to support caregivers who care for those who served, including the elderly, wounded, and those with mental health conditions. The purpose of this Resource Fair is so that Caregivers can learn about resources provided through Veterans Affairs, local non-profits, county agencies and other local community partners.

The Altoona Caregiver Support Program aims to provide resources, education, and support to the Caregivers of our Veterans.