ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report.

Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to a neighbor’s house to say that their father, grandfather, and grandmother were unresponsive.

Police report that Scott and Brian Tilson along with the grandmother all overdosed on heroin, but AMED and the Altoona Fire Dept. were able to revive Scott and Brian with Narcan. the grandmother was later pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona.

During the investigation, police said that Scott admitted to buying the heroin and his father, Brian, poured it out and separated it into three lines.

Both Tilson men were originally facing child endangerment charges. Police report that new charges were filed after the investigation continued into the drug-related death.

The following additional charges were reported.

Scott Tilson

SCOTT TILSON: Drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors, and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Tilson

BRIAN TILSON: Drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, endangering welfare of children, corruption of minors, and possession of a controlled substance.