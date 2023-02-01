ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother was taken into custody after Altoona police said she overdosed and crashed into a parked car after picking up her 8-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon.

Rachel Sheasley, 30 (Blair County Prison)

Rachel Sheasley, 30, of Altoona is facing child endangerment charges as well as charges for recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and others.

Altoona police reported that they were called to the scene of a crash Jan. 31 just after noon on the 2000 block of 7th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, they found first responders pulling an unresponsive Sheasley from her car.

Police said a bystander had taken a child from the car when they first saw Sheasley hit the parked car. The 8-year-old was brought back to the scene and reportedly told officers she was sitting strapped into her booster seat at the time.

Police noted that the child didn’t appear to have any injuries.

Sheasley reportedly regained consciousness after EMTs said they gave her a dose of Narcan, the complaint shows.

According to the affidavit, Sheasley admitted to police that she had snorted a portion of a package of heroin about an hour before she picked up her child for a doctor’s appointment. She allegedly told police she began to black out and felt the crash into the parked car and the next thing she knew, she was waking up in an ambulance.

Sheasley was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at 10% of $30,000.