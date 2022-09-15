BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get your little ones registered and geared up for the 3rd annual “Muddy Buddies” kids mud run and obstacle on Saturday to help raise money for those impacted by childhood cancer.

The Amelia M. Sharer Foundation will hold its annual Muddy Buddies run from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Blair County Fish and Forestry Association (Riggles Gap Sportsman’s Club). Registration ends Friday, Sept. 16, at 11:59 p.m., so be sure to sign up online first. Same-day registration will be available, but on a limited first-come, first-serve basis. Participants include kids ages 4 to 13.

“Our ~1 mile long course offers the perfect opportunity for your kids to get muddy, burn some energy and support a great cause,” the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation wrote on its event page on Facebook.

Food trucks, kids’ activities, raffle baskets, music and more will be in store, as well, creating fun for the whole family.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to helping families and children impacted by childhood cancer.

“Our mission at the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation is to help ensure that no child experiences a delay in emergency transportation due to a lack of insurance or a family’s inability to pay,” the foundation wrote on its website.

The foundation added that the mission is close to its heart as Amelia, a 4-year-old girl who passed away from kidney cancer, initially waited over six hours for ambulance transportation to the children’s hospital due to a temporary lapse in insurance coverage. It wasn’t until an EMS crew two hours away heard of the situation and selflessly offered to transport Amelia at no cost to the family.

“When a child is ill and a family is going through this life-altering event, having to worry about EMS transportation should be the last concern,” the foundation said. “Our goal is to help alleviate that burden in any way possible.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The foundation said it works closely with Southern Alleghenies EMS Council to provide grants that will cover the cost of ambulance transportation for uninsured children.

For more information about the foundation or the event, visit strengthforamelia.org.