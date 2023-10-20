ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who is in jail for allegedly killing his neighbor and living with his body for days is now accused of stabbing two inmates.

According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 51-year-old Raymond Oechsle Jr. stabbed two fellow inmates at the Blair County Prison on Thursday, Oct. 19. Further details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

Weeks said he’s working with Hollidaysburg Borough police on an investigation into the incident. Charges have not been filed yet against Oechsle.

The DA’s Office is seeking the death penalty against Oechsle in a homicide case where Oechsle was accused of killing Christopher Helsel, 42, in April. Oechsle’s attorney in the homicide case Robert Donaldson said he is aware of the stabbing allegations at the prison.

Oechsle was arrested on April 26 after Altoona police discovered Helsel’s body inside Oechsle’s apartment, according to a criminal complaint. Police were first called to the apartment building along 8th Avenue for a welfare check on Helsel after it was reported he didn’t show up for work for a few days.

Officers were initially unable to find Helsel but were later called back to the building for a reported burglary involving Oechsle.

While attempting to make contact with Oechsle, police noticed damage to his apartment door which appeared like someone tried breaking in. This is when officers entered Oechsle’s apartment and found Helsel’s body along with blood everywhere in the living room and kitchen, according to the complaint.

The DA’s Office said Helsel suffered over 98 stab wounds to his head, face, chest, torso, and back. Oechsle had previously been convicted in federal court of assault with the intent to commit murder for stabbing another person 22 times.

