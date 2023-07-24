CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — An Altoona native has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in Florida for allegedly shooting and killing a neighbor, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.

James A. Gainvors (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

James Andrew Gainvors, 36, was taken into custody on July 19 in Punta Gorda, Fla. after a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to a disturbance in the afternoon of July 5 on Corinne Avenue, where Gainvors lived, where it was reported a man had been shot.

The shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between neighbors, the sheriff said.

The alleged shooter, identified as Gainvors, was said to have been cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation.

“This is the kind of situation in which nobody wins. One family is devastated by the loss of their loved one, another family is now navigating the complexities of the justice system and the potential of their loved one serving a prison sentence. I implore you to think about your actions and the impact it could have on those around you. Don’t give in to anger or frustration,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

The neighbor died from the gunshot wound.

Gainvors is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.