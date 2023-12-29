CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for the death of a neighbor in Punta Gorda, Fla., in July.

James A. Gainvors (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

James Gainvors, 36, was convicted by a jury on Dec. 13, after a two-day trial, Florida Assistant State Attorneys announced.

State Attorneys said that on July 4, Gainvors became upset about the neighbor shooting off fireworks on an empty lot two houses away. He called the fire department, claiming a spark from a firework started a small fire.

The next day, July 5, the man was returning a trailer to a friend who lives across the street from Gainvors. According to State Attorneys and footage caught on a home security camera, the man was leaving and someone made an obscene gesture out of an open window at Gainvors’ house. The victim yelled out, asking if there was a problem before getting out of the truck. Gainvors then came out of the house.

The victim left his belongings in the truck and told Gainvors he had nothing on him. That’s when they said Gainvors was seen on camera raising a firearm and shooting the person. They were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between neighbors, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said after Gainvors’ arrest on July 19.

Gainvors was said to have been cooperative with deputies throughout the investigation, Prummell added.

Gainvors’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.