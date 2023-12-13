ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local nonprofit is sharing some special gifts this holiday season to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Girls Night Out Altoona awarded $50,000 each to four area hospitals and research facilities at their annual check presentation. The presentation took place on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

The nonprofit works year-round to fundraise with local businesses to be able to give as much as they can. The organization’s founder says their total of $200,000 this year is the most they’ve ever raised.

The recipients of these donations include:

Magee Women’s Specialty Center at UPMC Altoona

The Bob Perks Fund

Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute, specifically to Dr. Craig Meyers’ Breast Cancer Research Program

Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center

“We are proud to contribute to these outstanding organizations that are at the forefront of the

fight against breast cancer and supporting individuals and families during challenging times.

These $50,000 donations symbolize the collective efforts of our community to make a

meaningful impact throughout our region,” Juls Bratton, President of Girls Night Out

Altoona Inc. said.

The Magee Women’s Specialty Center at UPMC Altoona, The Bob Perks Fund, Penn State

Hershey Cancer Institute and the Joyce Murtha Breast Cancer Center are all recognized for their

unwavering commitment to advancing breast cancer research, providing support to parents,

and making a positive impact on the community.