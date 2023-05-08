ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona Police Department Chief Joe Merrill gave his annual police report for 2022 at the Altoona City Council meeting Monday evening.

Average calls per day were up from 63 in 2021 to 70 in 2022. Despite the increase in calls, Merrill says that it is on par with what they saw in the crime statistics in 2021.

“We saw that basically crime was consistent with the 2021 report, which is still down from 2020,” Merrill said. “Our part one offenses in the UCR were slightly raised, but our part two were slightly down and ultimately it was a one percent decrease.”

The report found that the city of Altoona had only one homicide in 2022 with the arrest being made earlier this year. There were zero in 2021 and four in 2020.

“When you look at the numbers and you see that you factor in that it is 70 calls per day, this category is up 10 incidents this category is down 20 incidents, it’s really just a consistent shot and it’s very similar to the numbers we saw in 2021,” Merrill said.

The report also highlighted the department’s charity work, as they raised over $14,000 for area charities including the Special Olympics. Merrill says that their outreach to the community is a very important part of their plan.

“The Altoona Police department recognizes that we have an immense amount of community support,” Merrill added. “We always appreciate that support, but we also don’t take it for granted. We know we need to work hard to keep that support and earn it.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The department does still have staffing issues, as does every department in the state. Merrill says that it is an ongoing issue that they will continually work to address.