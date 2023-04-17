ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg woman is in hot water after Altoona police said she put her 19-month-old grandchild at risk after drinking at a bar and then deciding to try to drive home.

DeeDee Logan, 48, is facing numerous charges including endangering a child, DUI, reckless endangerment and lesser traffic charges after she allegedly admitted to police she was drinking at the Black and Gold bar before picking up her grandchild from a friend’s house.

According to the arresting officer, Logan was seen April 16 at around 3:30 a.m. at a red light before deciding to peel out with her Mustang, run the light, and speed over the 8th Street bridge near UPMC Altoona. Police were able to pull her over on the 600 block of 10th Street.

Logan allegedly admitted to having 3 beers and a shot at the bar before going to a friend’s house to pick up her grandchild whom she is the guardian of. According to the criminal complaint, Logan failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Police noted in the complaint that the 19-month-old toddler was in the back seat and was hardly strapped in. The officer wrote that they were able to pull the car seat out with almost no resistance from any seat belts. A family member arrived at the scene to take the child.

Logan reportedly blew a .149% on a breathalyzer. Police said she appeared not to be taking anything seriously about this situation, saying she knows how DUI’s work because she recently had one. She allegedly “joked” about getting to go home after taking a breathalyzer.

Logan, however, did not get to go home after the breathalyzer test and was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $25,000.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Police noted Logan had a DUI in 2020 and was currently driving with a suspended license, however, they did not state if it was a DUI suspension.

A prelimnary hearing is scheduled for April 26.