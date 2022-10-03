BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department is warning everyone to be cautious after a scam claiming to be selling t-shirts has been seen.

According to the department, the scam is delivered in the form of a text message claiming to be the police department. It also includes a link to a website with a t-shirt for sale.

The shirt includes the departments logo, but again they are saying that it is in fact a scam. The department is not selling t-shirts to the public and are advising everyone to not purchase anything from the website.