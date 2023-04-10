UPDATE: Altoona police have identified the alleged downtown vandal. There’s currently no information on the man or if charges may be filed.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are looking for a man after they said he caused damage to a bridge.

Security cameras allegedly caught the man causing damage at the city’s crossover bridge in downtown Altoona.

Altoona police are hoping someone can identify the person in the pictures.

If you know who this person is or have any other information, you’re asked to send a private message to the APD Facebook page by clicking here.