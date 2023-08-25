ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were called for a residential burglary in Altoona, but instead of finding a break-in, they found $25,000 worth of Fentanyl and other drugs.

Allen Phelan Jr., 46 (Blair County Prison)

Allen Phelan Jr., 46, is facing a slew of possession with intent to deliver charges after calling police to his apartment on 15th Avenue in the area of the Altoona Cathedral around 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

According to the criminal complaint, Phelan claimed that someone broke into his apartment by breaking his window. However, police said that there were no signs that anyone got into the apartment. When asked if he knew if anything was missing, he took police inside.

Police were shown various parts of Phelan’s apartment when they saw what looked like clonazepam pills sitting in an open safe. Phelan allegedly told them he keeps them in various places in case he has a panic attack. Police noted he was unable to show them a prescription.

While in the apartment, police alleged a pill bottle with a white powder was out in clear view along with a small measuring spoon with white residue.

Police took Phelan into custody while getting a search warrant. According to the complaint, while executing the warrant, police found the following:

47 grams of Fentanyl and 71 packages of it valued at $25,000

13 grams of meth valued at $1,300

20 grams of marijuana valued at $600

9 suboxone strips valued at $400

12 clonazepam valued at $150

Police noted they also found an electronic scale, various sized baggies, multiple smoking devices and small glass vials with twists tops. It was also noted that Phelan has a previous possession with intent to deliver conviction.

Phelan was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

