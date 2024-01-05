ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department now has a complete staff after struggling for months with recruitment.

They announced this week that they’ve officially hired five new officers. It has been reported that four officers are yet to complete their training. To complete their training, they will attend a 22-week police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, starting this month. One officer is already certified and will begin a 14-week training program at APD.

According to Matt Plummer, this is the first time in a long time that the Altoona Police Department has a full complement of officers.

“We were successful in getting five officers off our eligibility list which is now exhausted. Therefore, I assume that we will have to conduct the test again this year,” Plummer said.

Plummer believes that training a new generation of employees is beneficial because they can grow within the department over the years. Additionally, they have more experience in using modern technology.