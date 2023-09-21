ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The City of Altoona is looking for new recruits.

Altoona Police Department is seeking qualified applicants to become entry level police officers. Applications must be completed and submitted by Sept. 22 at noon.

If you’re seeking employment, there are currently six other open opportunities open with the City across a range of skills and departments. These positions include:

The City is also hiring temporary winter/seasonal employees.