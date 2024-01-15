ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after shots were reported in the early morning hours.

Police said shots were reported fired around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 on the 300 block of 8th Street. They said reports were confirmed true after their arrival.

If you’re in the area and have security cameras, police are asking you to review them from around that time.

Anyone with footage or other information is asked to call Altoona Police at 814-949-2490.