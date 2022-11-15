ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city.

Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell casings, however, there were no reports of anyone or any property being shot.

Altoona police are now asking for your help. Anyone with outdoor security cameras is asked to check footage from Saturday night. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2525.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Police said you can also send them a message on their Facebook page by clicking here.