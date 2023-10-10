ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are trying to identify a man from an incident at Sheetz last week.

According to police, the pictured man is a suspect in relation to an incident that happened at Sheetz on Beale Avenue Thursday, Oct. 5 at around 1:45 a.m.

The man is described as white, roughly six feet tall, in his mid to late 30s, and wearing a gray hoodie with camo hunting pants. he had on a black mask covering, a red bandana, gray gloves, and Converse-style shoes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone who might recognize the clothing or the man in the photo — which police say may lead to a potential arrest — is asked to contact Detective Burns at 814-949-2541.