BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is looking to identify three men for their alleged involvement in a shooting that took place outside of The Palace.

On Aug. 28 just after 3 a.m. at The Palace, a fight broke out inside the club, which police said led to a larger disturbance in the parking lot. In the parking lot, there were reports of multiple shots fired.

Police said they are looking for the three pictured black men for their involvement, as seen below.

Image of 3 men police said were involved in a shooting Aug. 28 at The Palace in Altoona. (credit: Altoona Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating detective at 814-949-2541 or by sending a private message to the department’s Facebook page.