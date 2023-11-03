UPDATE: Altoona police confirmed that the missing 12-year-old has been found.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old who was reported missing.

Kylah Desch was reportedly last seen at her residence in the area of 10th Street and 22nd Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday night, Nov. 2, according to Altoona police.

She is described as being white, 5’10”, 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the only known clothing description at this time is white and gray Jordan shoes.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kylah is asked to call Altoona police at 814-949-2490.