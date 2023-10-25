UPDATE: ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department announced a 19-year-old who had been missing for a week was found.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who has not been seen for a week.

19-year-old Daysha Lapenna was reported as a missing person in the city. A clothing description of Lapenna is unknown. However, police said she is known to frequent local hotels.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department or call 911.