TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home.

When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting on the back porch of the home, according to the criminal complaint.

The homeowner told police that they were asleep and heard something fall over and went to check it out. They got to the kitchen and found Ramos trying to get in through a sliding door. Police noted that the sliding door would only open a few inches due to a wedge that was in place.

The homeowner reportedly told police that Ramos was trying to get into the home and was yelling that she wanted their phone. After trying to make Ramos leave, the homeowner called 911 and went to the front porch, fearful that Ramos was going to get inside.

Ramos was found by Altoona police on the back porch. Police said that she tried to give them a fake name and refused to answer after they told her they knew she wasn’t who she claimed. According to the affidavit, police needed to access the JNET tool to figure out Ramos’ real identity.

Ramos allegedly admitted she was on illicit drugs and got high in the graveyard just before the incident.

Police arrested Ramos at the scene. She was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison on $30,000 bail.

Ramos faces felony and misdemeanor charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.