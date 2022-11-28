BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court.

Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand.

He presented two main arguments, with the first being that voter turnout decreased from over 50% to around 35% from the 2020 Presidential election to this year’s midterms. Blair County as a whole had over 60% turnout for this year’s election.

“There’s 480-some people, registered voters,” Forr said. “There were only 165 votes this time, whereas the last time, in 2020, there might have been 320.”

The second argument — the party that won this year flipped from republican to democrat.

Forr is requesting a recount by hand, rather than using the voting machines again.

“There’s been a lot of questions about the equipment and the data,” Forr said.

The Blair County judge will ensure the petition is valid, and if it is, will decide if a recount is necessary.

Forr said he’s spoken with concerned voters in other precincts in the county, but they took too long to make a petition. But he did say precincts in other counties across Pennsylvania, like Centre, Berks and Bucks, are also being audited.

“Our country is divided now. It’s terribly divided. It used to be that you could tell at the end of the evening who won the election, or by midnight or shortly after midnight,” For added. “These things are dragging on and on and on. And there’s a lot of misplaced trust, we’ll put it that way.”