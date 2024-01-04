BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Municipal employees for the city of Altoona are planning to work around the clock from Thursday evening until Sunday, preparing for and cleaning up snow from a winter storm.

The city plans to deploy 10 large and 10 small trucks to drop approximately 300 tons of salt on area roadways. Alan Hykes, the highway superintendent, said they need a head start on snow removal to better prepare the roads.

“Our plan is to pretreat the steep hills in town with a mixture of brine and salt-brine to get them ready. We won’t pretreat all the roads, but only the dangerous areas,” Hykes said.

Tim Nebgen, the PennDOT District 2 representative, emphasized the importance of driving cautiously in snowy conditions.

“The safest option for motorists is to postpone any unnecessary travel. If you don’t have that option, and you absolutely must travel, we kindly ask you to leave early for your destination, slow down, and increase your following distance,” Nebgen said.

Nebgen also said that taking your car to the mechanic to make sure it’s ready for the weather is crucial.

“If you haven’t already, it’s important to take your vehicle to a mechanic to ensure that your tires have good depth and are properly inflated,” he said. “You should also make sure that your radio, heater, and defroster are all functioning properly and ready for use in case of need.”

If you have to travel, be mindful of the possibility of black ice, particularly on interstates.

“Also, pay attention to bridges or ramps onto highways like interstates because there is no ground underneath to insulate them and they may freeze over before the road,” Nebgen said