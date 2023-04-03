ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Friends of Altoona Area Public Library have announced the dates for this year’s spring used book sale. So if you’re interested make sure to mark your calendars!

The Friends Spring Used Book Sale is set for the last weekend in April and the first day of May. Here are each day’s operating hours:

Friday, April 28 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, May 1 8:30 a.m. 6 p.m.

The friend’s members preview sale is set for Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday will be $5 a bag day.

There will be very affordable books from adult fiction, children’s books, and bestsellers to classics, and non-fiction such as travel, art, history, home repair, genealogy, health, science, crafts, language and true crime books.

The sale also includes puzzles, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, patterns, games and more.

All of the money raised will benefit the library. The Friends of Altoona Area Public Library is located at 1600 5th Avenue.