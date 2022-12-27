BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Public Library is offering a puzzling experience to help give teens something fun to do over the winter break.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 27th the library will be offering escape rooms for teens. The activity is designed for teens ages 12 – 17 and best of all it’s free.

The escape rooms will be available until Thursday, Dec. 29.

Groups that sign up will have the opportunity to work together to use their puzzle-solving skills to make it out in the time allotted. The library has held escape rooms before and the great feedback helped them to organize another room.

“This one is just for teens because they’re off so they might as well go out and have fun,” Rachel Mabb, public services supervisor at the Altoona Public Library said. “What people can expect is they’ll be locked boxes, puzzles, sometimes you have to do math, logic problems, and it’s all about working together as a team.”

Anyone interested in signing up for an escape room can do so by calling 946 – 0147 ext. 125.