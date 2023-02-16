ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum will be hosting an event this weekend and historians and artists alike are invited to explore the culture of Altoona.

The Tuxedo Junction event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. It will feature live music, authentic beverages and historical food that’s inspired by the Pullman Company recipes.

The event is for adults 21 and up and formal attire is required for those interested in attending. Single tickets are $35 and it includes your entry fee, one complimentary beverage, access to the appetizer buffet and the museum exhibits.

There is also a $300 table package which includes 7 reserved seats, two complimentary beverages per person, catered appetizer buffet and access to museum exhibits.

You can purchase tickets here.

Musicians will explore the ethnicities that shaped the diverse culture of Railroad City by playing music from Central Europe, the British Isles, and Appalachia, among others.

Artists include Jerry Zolten, Terri Parker, Skip Steinbeiser, Mark Ralston, Richard Sleigh, Linda Littleton, and Karen Hirshon.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event was made possible by “Pennsylvania, Pursue Your Happiness.”

For more information, you can check out the Railroaders Memorial Museum website.